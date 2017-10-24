BASF reports surging profits in third quarter

German chemicals giant BASF beat expectations Tuesday with a leap in profit between July and September, as strong performance at its core chemicals division powered much of the increase.

Net profit at the Ludwigshafen-based group increased by 50 percent compared with the same period in 2016, to 1.34 billion euros ($1.58 billion).

The result beat predictions from analysts surveyed by data company Factset, who had predicted a bottom line of just 1.13 billion.

Operating profit excluding special items grew 16 percent, to 1.76 billion euros, on the back of revenues up 9.0 percent at 15.25 billion -- slightly outdoing expectations.

Revenue in the chemicals division added 25 percent in the third quarter to reach around 4.0 billion euros, with BASF shipping higher volumes of chemical products even as prices increased.

Insurance payments compensated the impact of an explosion at the group's massive Ludwigshafen chemical plant in October 2016, which claimed a fifth victim almost a year later in September as a firefighter succumbed to his injuries.

All BASF's other divisions increased sales except for the group's agrochemical unit, where revenues shrank some 6.0 percent.

Lower sales and prices in Brazil and negative currency effects caused most of the drop, the group said, while shutdowns at Texas and Puerto Rico factories due to hurricanes also sapped revenue.

Looking ahead to the full year, BASF maintained its forecast, saying it expects sales and operating profit to "increase considerably" over 2016's figures.