Kid Rock ends speculation of US senate bid

Kid Rock on Tuesday ended months of speculation that he would run for the US Senate, saying he fed the rumors as a publicity stunt.

In an expletive-laden interview on shock radio jock Howard Stern's program, the outspoken musician said he had created a fake campaign website and fueled rumors on social media in order to promote his new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar."

The musician used the F-word and then said, "I'm not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?"

"Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album. I'm going on tour, too," said Rock, 46, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie.

The Michigan-based musician, who supports US President Donald Trump, had received some encouragement from the Republican Party establishment to challenge incumbent senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, had expressed support for the musician over the summer.

There were even polls conducted to gauge Rock's political standing in the midwestern state. The latest showed he trailed Stabenow by eight points.