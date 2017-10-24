Premier League 'Big Six' thwarted in bid for larger TV cut

The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs have been stopped in their bid to gain a greater share of the English top flight's lucrative overseas television deals, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently, the money from the globally popular Premier League makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs in the division.

But the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur -- the so-called 'Big Six' -- argued their greater worldwide popularity entitled them to a bigger cut.

Earlier this month it was decided further talks were needed on amending the league's rules, but a statement issued by the Premier League on Tuesday said a planned meeting had been cancelled after it had "become clear that there is currently no consensus for change".

A two-thirds majority would be needed to change the current set-up, meaning 14 clubs would have to be in favour, and Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore had come up with a compromise plan which would see 35 percent of the overseas rights shared out according to final league position -- a similar scheme is used to allocate domestic broadcast revenues.

But with overseas income growing at a faster rate than that being generated domestically, many clubs were concerned about the possible impact of any change.

"Clubs have been discussing the distribution formula for their international broadcasting revenues," the statement added.

"The Premier League has facilitated these discussions, to bring together the wide range of views which exist.

"It has become clear that there is currently no consensus for change, meaning (Wednesday's) club meeting is not necessary.

"The way the Premier League operates, clubs can bring forward a proposal at any time. In the absence of a significant majority in favour of doing things differently, the current rules will apply."

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins highlighted the need to maintain competitiveness between the bigger and smaller clubs in his programme notes for the home match against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

"In my opinion, competitiveness is the most important single factor that makes the Premier League so appealing across the world -- and this must be protected at all costs," he wrote.