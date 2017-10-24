NFL: Raiders rusher Lynch loses appeal of one-game ban

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch lost the appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving an official and will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The ban imposed Friday was upheld for Lynch's actions with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter of Oakland's 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday, when he bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by his jersey before being ejected.

The incident occurred after Lynch ran off the sideline and into a scrum following a hit by Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr. Peters received a personal foul on the play and was confronted by several Oakland blockers.

In seven games this season, Lynch has 72 carries for 266 yards with two touchdowns. He was obtained from Seattle in April and signed a two-year contract with the Raiders.