Bravo stars as Manchester City see off Wolves in shoot-out

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the Premier League leaders' hero as they beat Championship leaders Wolves in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Despite chances at both ends, the Etihad Stadium clash was still scoreless after 30 minutes of extra time, sending the tie to spot-kicks.

Bravo, much criticised after some unconvincing displays last season and making just his third appearance of this campaign, saved successive penalties from Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady in a shoot-out where the kicks were taken using the ABBA formula.

Sergio Aguero, just one goal away from becoming City's all-time leading goalscorer, sealed a 4-1 shoot-out success with a cheeky Panenka chipped penalty.

But as the Argentina striker's effort was scored in a shoot-out he remains level with Eric Brook's City record of 177 goals for the Manchester club that has stood since 1939.

Arsenal, who changed their entire side from the 11 that beat Everton 5-2 in the Premier League last weekend, were five minutes away from losing to second-tier Norwich City at the Emirates.

But England Under-19 striker Eddie Nketiah equalised for the Gunners just 15 seconds after coming off the bench to send the game into extra-time at 1-1 with his first senior goal after Josh Murphy's chip had given the visitors the lead.

And the 18-year-old Nketiah ensured Arsene Wenger's men would be in the quarter-final draw when he headed home the winner.

Premier League basement club Crystal Palace were knocked out after suffering a 4-1 loss away to Bristol City despite taking the lead at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako put the Eagles ahead in the 21st minute. But second-tier Bristol City hit back through goals from Matt Taylor, Milan Djuric, Joe Bryan and Callum O'Dowda.

Managers at both ends of the Premier League table often regard the League Cup as an inconvenience and Palace's latest loss was not so surprising given Roy Hodgson, the former England boss, had made 10 changes to the London club's line-up.

Lingard propels United

Elsewhere Jesse Lingard scored twice as League Cup holders Manchester United saw off Premier League rivals Swansea 2-0, a result that saw Jose Mourinho's men bounce back from a shock league defeat by Huddersfield.

Bournemouth, fresh from just their second Premier League win of the season last weekend, enjoyed a 3-1 victory at home to Middlesbrough.

Jack Simpson put the Cherries ahead with a goal on debut before Marcus Tavernier equalised for Boro.

But Eddie Howe's men restored their lead through Callum Wilson's 75th-minute penalty before Benik Afobe's late goal put the result beyond doubt.

Leicester had to come from a goal down to beat another Championship club Leeds United 3-1.

The Foxes, without a manager after sacking Craig Shakespeare, fell behind at home to a 26th-minute goal from Pablo Hernandez.

But they needed just four more minutes to be back on level terms, Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the equaliser.

It was not until Islam Slimani's 71st-minute goal that Leicester took the lead before Riyad Mahrez gave them some breathing space just two minutes from time.

Wednesday's ties see Chelsea play Everton in the Toffees' first match since they sacked Ronald Koeman as their manager while Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham in an all-London clash.