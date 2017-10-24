NBA: Jazz forward Ingles, Suns rookie Jackson hit with fines

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Josh Jackson and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles were both fined Tuesday by the NBA, which has imposed five fines in the new season's first week.

Jackson was fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan with 6:10 remaining in a 130-88 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

He was also cited for making a menacing gesture on the court, motioning an imaginary gun toward a spectator.

"I actually wasn't making a gun (gesture)," Jackson told the Arizona Republic. "I kind of wanted to put up the middle finger to him but I didn't do that because I was like I was really being watched so I kind of halfway did it."

Ingles was fined $15,000 for an incident with Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams with 8:53 left in the third quarter of Utah's 96-87 victory on Saturday.

Ingles struck the New Zealand center in the groin area as Oklahoma City forward Paul George committed a turnover.

Prior fines imposed in the opening week of the campaign saw the NBA take $25,000 from New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins for inappropriate language last Wednesday at Memphis, $25,000 from Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving for an inappropriate response to a heckler in Philadelphia and $50,000 from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for throwing his mouthpiece at a referee during the fourth quarter of a loss at Memphis.