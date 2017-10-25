Ivanka Trump to give speech in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited President Donald Trump's daughter and aide Ivanka to speak at an event early next month, the White House said.

An official said Ivanka Trump had accepted an "invitation to deliver a special speech at the World Assembly for Women, WAW!2017, on November 3 in Japan."

"In her speech, Ivanka will discuss two key areas of her portfolio in the Trump administration -- women's participation in the economy and women's entrepreneurship."

The remarks come days before her father is due to arrive in the country as part of a five-nation Asia trip.