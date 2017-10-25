Brazilian president hospitalized: reports

Brazilian President Michel Temer was briefly hospitalized Wednesday on the day that Congress was considering corruption charges against him, local media and two congressmen reported.

Two deputies from Temer's PMDB party -- Darcisio Perondi and Lelo Coimbra Flavia -- told AFP that Temer was in hospital. Perondi said Temer was already back at his office.

Globo television, the biggest network in the country, reported that Temer, 77, had been taken to the Military Hospital in the capital Brasilia. It quoted Temer's chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha, saying that he had undergone urological exams and had then been released.

The news came as the lower house of Congress was debating whether to back a corruption trial for Temer, who is charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.