Leicester name Puel as new manager

Former Premier League champions Leicester City on Wednesday named Claude Puel as their new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare last week.

Leicester won the title under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16 but parted company with the Italian in February and despite a good recovery under Shakespeare at the end of last season, they are only a point above the relegation places this term.

Puel, 56, a former manager of Monaco, Lyon and Southampton, will take charge of his first game on Sunday when the Foxes host Everton at the King Power Stadium.

"When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit," said Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.