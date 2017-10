Bayern Munich squeezed past 10-man RB Leipzig in Wednesday's dramatic German Cup second-round clash with a 5-4 win in a penalty shoot-out after Timo Werner missed the final crucial kick.

Although Leipzig's Liverpool-bound midfielder Naby Keita was sent off with half an hour left, Emil Forsberg gave RB the lead before Bayern's Thiago Alcantara equalised as the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time to go to penalties.