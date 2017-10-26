Alonso agrees Daytona deal

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso on Thursday confirmed he will take part in the Daytona 24-Hours race in January.

The McLaren Honda driver, who took part in the iconic Indianapolis 500 this year, will race with the United Autosports LMP2 team, driving a Ligier JSP217 car.

Alonso, who last week agreed a new contract with McLaren, said: "The Daytona 24 Hours is the most iconic US endurance race and one of the world's great races.

"It's not part of the Triple Crown (of the Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 and Le Mans victories) but, as I have always said, my aim is to be a complete driver -- and this experience will help me in the preparation for any other endurance race I might take part in.

"Before I went to Indy, I had never driven on an oval and now I know what an oval is and how to deal with it. I am excited to go back and race in America.

"After the great time I had during the month of May, for the Indy 500, I am looking forward to taking part in another legendary race that will bring back all those amazing sensations that US fans gave me."