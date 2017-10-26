Cheeky Verstappen pass sparks clamp down

Formula One bosses have clamped down on drivers taking advantage of imprecise track limits in this weekend’s likely title-deciding Mexican Grand Prix.

Following the post-race row at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, where Dutchman Max Verstappen was penalised for a last lap passing move, the sport's ruling body has taken steps to avoid a similar controversy again this Sunday.

The Race Director of the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Charlie Whiting sent a note to teams on Thursday outlining new arrangements at Turn One, where last year on the first lap Briton Lewis Hamilton cut across the grass after running wide and rejoined in the lead.

This weekend, he has been told, he will have to rejoin after going around a group of speed bumps designed to negate any advantage being gained.

Last year’s Mexican Grand Prix also featured Verstappen cutting across the grass in a similar fashion when defending against German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

The Dutchman went on to finish third, but was penalised after the race and denied a podium, just as he was in Austin last weekend.

New arrangements and rulings are also introduced for Turns Eight and 11.