Uno puts Olympic thoughts aside at Skate Canada event

Japanese star Shoma Uno said he is putting thoughts of Olympic glory to one side as he prepares for the Skate Canada International event which gets under way here on Friday.

The talented 19-year-old limbered up for the event with his first official practice on Thursday, feeling his way around the Regina venue which is smaller than typical ice rinks.

Uno laid down an early marker in this Olympic season at a warm-up event in Italy in mid-September, tallying the second best score of all time (319.84).

His countryman Yuzuru Hanyu, the reigning Olympic and two-time world champion, owns the record at 330.43.

Uno's performance didn't go nearly as well earlier this month at the Japan Open in Saitama where he scored 40 fewer points for his free program than he had in Italy, and ranked third.

"I have done two competitions already," Uno told AFP through an interpreter. "One was really, really good and one was really, really bad. I was unlucky in the second, but very lucky in the first.

"I don't want my skates to be based on luck, but as long as I can maintain my skills and keep building up my motivation I am pretty sure I can achieve what I hope to achieve during this third competition."

Uno's goal this weekend at Brandt Centre is to take gold as a first step towards the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan in December. He also plans to compete at an event in Grenoble.

But Uno was coy when asked about his potential to dethrone Hanyu at the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year.

"To be honest, I don't really think about the future," he said.

"I'd rather think about one competition at a time. Who knows what's going to happen in the end?

"But, as long as he (Hanyu) does well and I do well, I think I can get somewhat close to him. You never know what happens in competition, so I might as well look forward to it."

Despite Uno's somewhat shaky start to his Grand Prix campaign, his primary Skate Canada rival was in a worse position.

Patrick Chan, Canada's 2014 Olympic silver medallist, missed the practice completely when travel complications delayed his arrival in Regina.