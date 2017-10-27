World Series rivals rely on analytics number crunchers

Major League Baseball fans have long been known for loving statistics, but those analytical details have become a key force in strategy development for this year's World Series rivals.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch can turn to an impressive analytics operation while Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tries to blend the numbers with more recent observations to produce a complete picture.

The Astros spend time and money sorting through pitching and batting statistics for every club to provide a better idea of strategy for pitchers and batters about how to succeed.

"Analytics, they've been in the game for a long time. They're more at the forefront now than ever before," Hinch said. "I think just they're more visible, there's more of them. They're more accepted. There's more expectations about how to utilize all the information."

The sophisticated analysis idea championed in Brad Pitt's 2011 film "Moneyball" has grown into a major factor for every club.

"Our game has evolved to the point to where everyone has to choose to what extent they apply them," Hinch said. "We all have them -- really smart people that are working behind the scenes to provide that kind of information. How you use them is going to be the competitive advantage. If we think we have different ways to maximize performance, we're going to use it.

"I'm proud that we're in an analytical-run organization because we need to have the most up-to-the-minute, up-to-date information as possible to help us win."

Dodgers bench boss Roberts relies on the human touch as well as the numbers.

"The metrics are a very good baseline, and the fact is that these are facts," Roberts said. "But I think that me having a relationship with the players, coaches having a relationship with the players, me relying on the coaches and me kind of baking that all in, helps me make certain discussions, in game, lineup construction, defensive positioning.

"I take it all in and kind of try to filter out. And one is really not more important than the other for me. To get all this information and to essentially try to give your team the best chance to win on the margins, that's what baseball is -- a game of numbers and percentages."

As much as one can play out the tendencies on paper, outcomes can turn upon an odd bounce or botched catch.

"As far as what we can control, we try to do that with the metrics and again the relationships," Roberts said. "But the fun thing is that every single game it seems like something unpredictable happens."

Pitchers use key stats

Astros pitcher Charlie Morton, set to start Saturday's game four in the best-of-seven championship showdown, spending precious time in the video room charting tendencies of rival batters as he checks the analytics synopsis of their statistics.

"You can narrow it down. You can pretty much filter anything nowadays, all the data," Morton said. "They do well in the middle of the strike zone. When I do challenge somebody, it's going to have to be a better pitch."

Dodgers game four starter Alex Wood relies on catchers to select what pitches they want and how well they know him to decide what he should toss.

"When your catcher knows you so intimately, knows what you want to do in certain situations, it's really important," Wood said. "Add in what our guys in the front office have prepared for us analytically, it ends up working out pretty good most of the time."