Dead activist's family has doubts in Argentina

The family of an indigenous rights activist -- who was found dead in a river in Argentina after having gone missing for 78 days -- does not believe the drowning was accidental, they said Friday.

Rights groups say Santiago Maldonado, 28, was last seen being detained by paramilitary police as they moved to disperse a protest march by the Mapuche indigenous group in Chabut, Patagonia on August 1.

The case has embroiled President Mauricio Macri's government in a political storm and revived dark memories of the country's years of dictatorship and the forced disappearances of opponents.

"Santiago was found dead. He was killed; this was an abduction," Sergio Maldonado, his brother, told reporters at a briefing at Amnesty International's office.

The body was found October 17 entangled in roots in the bed of a river that traverses ancestral lands sold to Italian businessman Luciano Benetton but is claimed by the Mapuche.

Mariela Belski, of Amnesty, said "Santiago did not go missing while walking along a river. He disappeared during repression by police. We need to know what happened."

She demanded an "independent investigation free from interference by the executive branch."

Macri has backed the police's handling of the case.