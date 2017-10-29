Dovizioso wins Malaysia MotoGP to extend title fight

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won a drama-filled wet Malaysian MotoGP grand prix to keep his world title hopes alive after championship leader Marc Marquez finished fourth.

"Yes, I am happy to keep my championship challenge alive," he said at the trackside.

The Italian adopted a cool strategy and just worked hard to remain in the front pack.

Teammate Jorge Lorenzo was second while Frenchman Johann Zarco who set an electric pace was third.

The riders will gather in Valencia on November 12 for the final showdown with Marquez leading Dovizioso by 21 points.