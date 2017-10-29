Ex-Burkina leader's brother held over reporter's murder

The brother of Burkina Faso's ousted ex-president Blaise Compaore was arrested in Paris Sunday in connection with the 1998 murder of an investigative journalist in the west African country, his lawyer told AFP.

Francois Compaore, 63, was detained at the French capital's Charles de Gaulle airport over the killings of journalist Norbert Zongo and three companions whose charred bodies were found in a burnt-out car near Zongo's home.

Burkina Faso had in July issued an international arrest warrant for him on charges of "inciting murders", according to Zongo's family.

His lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur and an airport source confirmed his arrest off a flight arriving from Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan.

Compaore was a powerful economic adviser in the regime of his older brother. He was nicknamed the "little president" for his influence over the government, army and business world.

Zongo, editor of L'independant daily, was looking into the murder of the younger Compaore's driver at the time of his death, which sparked widespread protests.

Francois Compaore fled Burkina Faso during the 2014 uprising triggered by his brother's bid to extend his 27-year rule.

The siblings were taken in by neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Zongo's family has long accused Francois Compaore of involvement in the journalist's death.

Three former presidential guard members were charged over the killings in December 2015.