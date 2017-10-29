Ricciardo takes Mexico GP grid penalty

Daniel Ricciardo is set to take a grid penalty after Red Bull made a late decision to give him a new Renault power unit for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The team made its move on Sunday morning, hours before the race.

The decision will cost him seventh place on the grid.

Ricciardo is expected to take a 20-place penalty that will send him to the back along with the two McLaren Honda drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne and Toro Rosso newcomer Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly.

Gasly failed to take part in qualifying, but the others all collected penalties for replacing power unit components.