Surgery to save leg after Miller's horror injury

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent surgery to save his left leg after a horrific knee dislocation during his team's defeat to the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported on Monday.

Tight end Miller's left leg buckled awkwardly as he leapt to gather a catch during Sunday's 20-12 defeat to the Saints in New Orleans.

ESPN reported that the 33-year-old suffered a ruptured artery as well as ligament damage and that surgeons were battling to save his leg, with a source saying it was a "more significant" injury than a regular dislocation.

Vascular surgeons were involved to help repair Miller's leg, which included grafting tissue from the player's other leg to mend the damaged artery.

Miller, 33, was taken from the field in a cart after he attempted a touchdown catch in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

He was treated at a New Orleans hospital following the injury.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him," Bears coach John Fox said of Miller after the game.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Miller has 20 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.