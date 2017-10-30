IAEA inspectors in Iran working 'without problem': Amano

The head of the UN atomic agency said in Abu Dhabi on Sunday IAEA inspectors are doing their work in Iran "without problem", a day after Tehran was implementing its nuclear commitments.

"Our inspectors (in Iran) are discharging their responsibilities without problem," Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference on nuclear power, a day after holding talks in Tehran with Iranian officials on the landmark nuclear deal the Islamic republic struck with world powers.

"As of today, I can state that the nuclear-related commitments made by Iran under the JCPOA (nuclear deal) are being implemented," Amano had told a Tehran news conference Sunday broadcast by state television.

An IAEA report released last month had also affirmed Iran's compliance with the programme, which froze some of Tehran's nuclear activities.

It came as US President Donald Trump lambasted the Iran deal.

And earlier this month, Trump said a "total termination" of the deal remained possible, after refusing to certify the accord and leaving its fate to the US Congress.

Amano said in September IAEA inspections verifying Iran's side of the deal are the world's toughest.