NFL: American judge denies Elliott's request for injunction

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lost an attempt to block his six-game ban as a US judge on Monday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction.

US district court judge Katherine Polk Failla in New York issued her ruling after hearing arguments from the league and the players' union, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

Failla stayed the decision for 24 hours to allow the NFL Players Association time to consider appealing the ruling.

Elliott, 22, was suspended for six games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on August 11 after a 13-month probe into allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend.

But Elliott, the fourth overall selection in the 2016 draft, was never arrested nor charged by police in the incident.

With the case in court, Elliott has played seven games for the Cowboys this season.