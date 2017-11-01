India post 202-3 against N. Zealand in 1st T20

A record opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma powered India to 202-3 against New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Dhawan, who hit a career-best 80, and Sharma, who also made 80, put together 158 runs to give the hosts a resounding start in the three-match series.

The pair put up India's best partnership for any wicket in T20s, surpassing the 136-run opening show between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir against England in the 2007 World Cup.

Indian batsmen also benefited from a sloppy effort by New Zealand fielders with Dhawan, on eight, and Sharma, on 16, surviving dropped chances.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi got Dhawan caught behind in the 17th over but the swashbuckling opener had done enough damage with 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 52-ball knock.

Sodhi also got Hardik Pandya for nought two balls later but the unstoppable Sharma, who hit 6 fours and 4 sixes, continued to entertain a raucous home crowd.

Sharma fell to fast bowler Trent Boult in the penultimate over but skipper Virat Kohli, who was also dropped on eight, finished unbeaten on 26 off 11 deliveries.

India are looking to give a perfect farewell to retiring paceman Ashish Nehra, who has decided to bring down the curtains on his 18-year-old career.