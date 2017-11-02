NHL star Ovechkin urges Russians to join 'Putin Team'

Russian ice hockey star Alex Ovechkin on Thursday announced he is forming a grass-roots movement called the Putin Team to rally support for the strongman ahead of 2018 polls.

Ovechkin, who plays for NHL team Washington Capitals and captains the Russian national team, made the announcement on Instagram, saying: "Today I want to announce that I am creating a social movement called Putin Team."

The player famous for his gap-toothed smile said that he came up with the idea because "I recently keep seeing the term Putin's team in Western press."

"You know, I really liked this description," said Ovechkin, adding: "I have never hidden my attitude to our president -- I have always openly supported him."

"I am personally ready to be part of such a team," Ovechkin wrote.

"I'm sure there are many of us who support Putin. Let's unite and show everyone a strong and tightly-knit Russia."

He posted a picture of Putin with an arm on his shoulder.

Ovechkin is the latest celebrity to weigh in on March presidential polls in which Putin is expected to stand for a fourth term to extend his rule to 2024.

Ksenia Sobchak, a former reality show host and opposition journalist, has announced her plan to stand against Putin, who worked closely with her father, a liberal politician in the 1990s.

The main opposition figure in Russia, Alexei Navalny, is barred from standing in polls due to a fraud conviction he says is politically motivated. He is nevertheless going ahead with a national campaign to gather support.

As a major sports figure, Ovechkin regularly attends events with Putin. In August, they both attended a martial arts competition. Putin decorated Ovechkin and other national team players in 2014 after they won the world championship.

Putin himself enjoys playing ice hockey and has scored numerous goals in gala matches involving government officials and veteran players such as Pavel Bure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Putin "doesn't know so far" about Ovechkin's plan, quoted by TASS state news agency.