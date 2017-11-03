Savea keen to 'rub it in' with try against All Blacks

Julian Savea would love nothing more than to score a try against his native New Zealand for the Barbarians in their clash with the world champion All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday.

Powerhouse wing Savea, nicknamed 'The Bus' for his ability to run over defenders, has garnered a remarkable 46 tries in 54 Tests for New Zealand, including six when the All Blacks won the 2015 World Cup in England.

But such is New Zealand's strength in depth out wide, the Wellington flyer has not been selected for international duty since the drawn series finale against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland in July.

Now, however, he has a chance to prove a point to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, with Savea -- who will be up against a team featuring younger brother Ardie -- desperate to regain his Test place ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"Scoring a try is always awesome but to do it against New Zealand would be pretty cool," said Julian Savea.

"If I do, I will definitely be rubbing it in," he added.

"Being a part of the World Cup in 2015 was special, so not being a part of it is a motivation."

There were reports that Savea might sign a short-term deal with London club Harlequins following England wing Marland Yarde's move to Premiership rivals Sale.

But Savea poured cold water on talk of playing club rugby in England by saying: "I am signed with New Zealand until 2019, it is as simple as that."