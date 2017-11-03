Mendelssohn wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Mendelssohn powered to victory in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf on Friday as Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien added to his world-record tally of Group/Grade One wins in 2017.

With jockey Ryan Moore in the irons, Mendelssohn broke sharply from the first stall and settled in behind the leaders.

Turning for home Moore swept around the Richard Fahey-trained Sands of Mali and pulled away to beat Untamed Domain by a length with Voting Control third, a further half-length back.

The victory in the one-mile race was O'Brien's 27th in a Group or Grade One race this year.

He had broken the late Bobby Frankel's record with his 26th when Saxon Warrior won the Racing Post Trophy last Saturday.

O'Brien notched his 12th Breeders' Cup victory, and opened Europe's account in the 2017 edition of the two-day, 13-race, $28 million flat racing extravaganza, being held for the first time at Del Mar Racetrack in the seaside town north of San Diego.

Moore proved a quick study on the unfamiliar circuit. After missing the break from the second stall aboard 2-1 favorite Happily in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and finishing last he made sure he had room to run aboard Mendelssohn.

"Ryan gave him a great ride," said O'Brien, who said Mendelssohn could be pointed at the Kentucky Derby next year.