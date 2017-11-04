Cahill cleared of ankle fracture, still in doubt for Honduras playoff

Australia's all-time leading goalscorer Tim Cahill has been cleared of a fractured ankle but remains in doubt for next week's World Cup qualifying play-off against Honduras.

The former Everton attacker twisted his right ankle challenging for the ball and was substituted during the first half of his Melbourne City side's 1-0 A-League loss to Sydney FC on Friday.

Football Federation Australia said while no fracture was detected in scans, monitoring and rehabilitation would be required to manage Cahill back to full fitness.

"The Socceroos' medical and coaching staff will determine Cahill's eligibility for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off against Honduras," a FFA statement said Saturday.

"A further update regarding Cahill will be provided by FFA on Sunday."

The Australian squad is due to leave for Honduras on Sunday ahead of Friday's away leg.

Cahill, 37, scored a double to help the Socceroos get past Syria in their Asian play-off last month and he remains Australia's leading striker.

He may be in the twilight of his career but Cahill, with 50 goals in 103 internationals, has been Australia's go-to man in this year's World Cup qualifying.