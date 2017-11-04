Bothroyd suffers training ground blackout in Japan

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd is recovering at home after collapsing during training with his Japanese side Consadole Sapporo, the J-League club said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who joined Sapporo in July, underwent emergency medical treatment and was rushed to hospital after suffering convulsions in training.

Doctors ruled out a heart problem following tests, according to the club's website, although team officials did not give further details.

After being discharged, Bothroyd tweeted: "Thanks to everyone wishing me well but it was just a blackout. Nothing serious."

Sapporo said they will monitor the player's condition to determine when he will be cleared to resume training.

Bothroyd has suffered similar incidents in the past, notably in 2005 when a blackout caused him to crash his car during his time at Charlton Athletic.

The player also had a previous episode when he was 17.

Bothroyd, who has one England cap to his name, has played a key role in Sapporo's fight against relegation.

The former Cardiff and Wolves striker has netted six times in 11 games since joining the northern Japanese side.

Bothroyd has also played for Queens Park Rangers and Perugia in an itinerant career, first moving to Asia in 2014 when he agreed to join Thailand's Muang Thong United.

From there he transferred to Japan's Jubilo Iwata, where he enjoyed two successful seasons before switching to J-League rivals Sapporo.