Wilkshire winner lifts Sydney FC to top of A-League

A goal from former Socceroo Luke Wilkshire ended Melbourne City's unbeaten start to the A-League season and hoisted champions Sydney FC to the top of the standings this weekend.

Wilkshire, 36, was an off-season signing by coach Graham Arnold and it was his second half goal that delivered the Sky Blues a 1-0 win in Melbourne.

Tim Cahill's injury compounded Melbourne City's misery as they lost for the first time in five games.

Former Everton star Cahill hobbled off with an ankle injury in the first half, but scans revealed no fracture and he was able to travel on to Honduras for this week's first leg of a World Cup play-off for the Socceroos.

Irishman Roy O'Donovan scored twice as the Newcastle Jets remained unbeaten following a 3-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in Newcastle.

The third-placed Jets dominated and led 2-0 at halftime following O'Donovan's double.

Wellington are without a win this season and lifted Newcastle to 11 points from five matches.

A late goal from captain Andy Keogh lifted Perth Glory to a 1-0 win over Adelaide United in Perth.

Goalkeeper Paul Izzo looked set to earn Adelaide at least a point with a superb performance, saving a Diego Castro penalty in the fourth minute and making several other impressive saves.

But Irishman Keogh's header got the job done in the 80th minute as Glory made it two from two at home.

Brisbane Roar and the Central Coast Mariners remain winless this season after playing out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Melbourne Victory host Western Sydney Wanderers in the remaining game of the round on Monday.