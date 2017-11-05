Inter Milan held back by Torino

Inter Milan maintained their unbeaten record in Serie A on Sunday but their 1-1 draw at home against Torino could allow Napoli to extend their lead at the top of the Italian championship.

Inter fought back after Iago Falque opened for Torino on 59 minutes with Eder coming off the bench to snatch a point on 79 minutes after a neat cross from captain Mauro Icardi.

But the hosts missed a golden opportunity for the winner at their San Siro stadium when a powerful Matias Vecino effort late in the match rattled the crossbar.

Inter have nine wins and three draws this season, dropping points only to Napoli and Bologna, and are second in the league with 30 points from 12 games.

But with leaders Napoli travelling to midtable Chievo later Sunday, champions Juventus hosting tailenders Benevento and Lazio playing Udinese in Rome, Lucian Spalletti's Inter could drop out of the top three.

"There's a lot of disappointment," Eder told Sky Italia after the game. "In the first half we were down, in the second a bit better with chances but after the goal it became difficult.

"We ran and fought, it was a pity that the three points did not come. We can do better, but we have always said that Turin is a good team."

Torino move provisionally seventh with 17 points from 12 games.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan, in the midst of a poor run of form in Serie A and sitting ninth, will be looking for some relief at struggling Sassuolo, in a game which could be decisive for coach Vincenzo Montella's future.