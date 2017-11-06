Saudi monarch hosts Lebanese PM after shock resignation

Saudi King Salman met on Monday with former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri, less than 48 hours after he resigned as premier in a televised address from Riyadh.

During the meeting, "they reviewed the situation in Lebanon", said the state-run agency Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi interior minister, foreign minister and minister of state for Arab and Gulf affairs were also in attendance.

Hariri, a protege of Riyadh, on Saturday announced his surprise resignation in a broadcast from the Saudi capital.

He cited the "grip" of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah on Lebanon, and also said he feared for his life.

The shock resignation came amid a round up of royals, ministers and businessmen in Saudi Arabia.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah questioned the timing of Hariri's announcement when "things are proceeding normally... in the heart of government" in Lebanon.

He said Hariri's resignation had been "imposed" by Saudi Arabia.