US resumes limited visa services in Turkey: diplomatic source

The United States is resuming limited visa services in Turkey following an almost month-long suspension in a diplomatic row between the two NATO allies, a diplomatic source said Monday.

The move by the United States comes a day ahead of a trip to Washington by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, during which he is due to hold talks with US Vice President Mike Pence.

The decision to stop handing out visas took effect from October 8 and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving Turkish visas to Americans.

The CNN-Turk channel quoted the Turkish foreign ministry as saying that the decision was positive and could be followed by a similar move from Turkey.

The mutual halt in the issuing of visas had become the most painful symbol of an increasingly troubled relationship between Washington and Ankara.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is visiting Washington to hold talks with US Vice President Mike Pence (AFP)

The US embassy made the move after one of the Istanbul consulate's Turkish staffers was arrested, saying it needed to carry out a security assessment.

The employee was charged with links to the group of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for last year's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The employee remains in jail.

Turkey has also pressed Washington for the extradition of the Pennsylvania-based Gulen, who denies any link to the coup bid.

The lack of movement on the issue has further strained ties already fraying over Washington's support for a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara considers a terror group.

Meanwhile, members of Erdogan's security detail were indicted by US authorities after clashes with protesters during an official White House visit in May, infuriating the Turkish president.

Turkish officials had expressed hope of a new page in Ankara-Washington relations under President Donald Trump and Yildirim's trip has been billed as the latest attempt to revive ties.