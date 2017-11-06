Business leaders warn against no-deal Brexit

British business leaders on Monday urged the government to provide more certainty on its Brexit strategy, warning that the collapse of negotiations with Brussels would be a "national emergency".

Confederation of British Industry head Paul Drechsler told the business lobby's annual conference in London that the talks were turning into a "prime-time soap opera with a different episode each week".

Drechsler said that many companies have already activated emergency plans for a no-deal Brexit in which Britain would crash out of the EU when its two-year negotiating period elapses in March 2019.

"By March 2018, 60 percent of firms will have triggered their contingency plans if there are no transitional arrangements in place," he said.

"The alarm has already rung," he added.

'National emergency'

The tension was palpable among the hundreds of business leaders attending the CBI conference.

"We're sleepwalking into a national emergency," Rod McKenzie, head of policy and public affairs at the Road Haulage Association, told AFP.

McKenzie painted a picture of perishable strawberries and tomatoes rotting in lorries stuck in queues at the port of Dover in case of a no-deal Brexit.

"At any given time, UK shops are two days away from running out of food," he said.

McKenzie said there was a "collective paralysis" amongst politicians.

The CBI's chief economist Rain Newton-Smith told AFP that the uncertainty was "weighing" on investment decisions by British businesses.

"Four out of ten businesses are seeing an impact on their investment plans and it's overwhelmingly negative," Newton-Smith said.

She said she was "hopeful" there could be an agreement in principle on a transition arrangement with the EU by the end of this year.

Avoiding a cliff-edge

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a two-year transition period after Britain leaves the bloc and has said she wants current trade ties to remain virtually intact during that time.

But she did not give a date for when this might happen and has previously said that a transition deal may depend on a partnership agreement on future Britain-EU trade ties being negotiated.

"I know how important it is for business and industry not to face a cliff-edge and to have the time it needs to plan and prepare for the new arrangements," she said.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also struck a positive tone saying President Donald Trump was "very supportive" of a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

"While we cannot negotiate a free trade agreement until the UK exits the EU, we are holding preliminary scoping discussions on how to strengthen our economic ties," he said.

Dreschler also highlighted the longer-term issues facing the British economy, irrespective of Brexit.

"We need to eat, drink and sleep productivity," he said, referring to a constant cause for concern for the British economy.

Productivity, a key driver for economic growth, is no higher this quarter than it was before the 2008 financial crisis.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond is expected to address the issue in his budget this month.