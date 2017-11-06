Springboks coach says departing Van Graan 'big loss'

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee has admitted that the departure of assistant Johann van Graan to former European champions Munster is a "big loss".

SA Rugby confirmed Monday in a statement that the 37-year-old will leave the Springboks after a Test against France in Paris on November 18.

The Springboks start a four-Test European tour this Saturday against Ireland in Dublin, and meet Italy in Padova and Wales in Cardiff after facing France.

South Africa play Ireland four days before and France three days after a vote in London to decide which of the three countries will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Van Graan joins Munster as head coach from November 19, succeeding compatriot Johan "Rassie" Erasmus, who is returning home to oversee all the South African national teams.

"Johann will be a big loss for the Springboks," conceded Coetzee, "and a massive gain for Munster.

"He has been an outstanding assistant coach for us and his knowledge of the game is second to none.

"Johann is an unbelievable hard worker and technically very astute," Coetzee said of the son of leading South African rugby official Barend van Graan.

Limerick-based Munster were crowned European champions in 2006 and 2008.