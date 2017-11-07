'Thor,' swinging his mighty hammer, smashes Hollywood's slump

After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio's "Thor: Rognarok" proved a smashing success over the weekend weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theaters for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed Monday.

How big was the film's three-day opening? The latest "Thor" episode, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humor of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god (with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death), netted more than seven times last week's take for then-leader, Lionsgate's "Jigsaw."

That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In second was "A Bad Moms Christmas," from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women -- Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn -- whose plans change when their mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon) drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.

In fourth position was Lionsgate's "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that -- surprise! -- turns out to be haunted.

In fifth spot was "Geostorm" from Warner Bros., at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Happy Death Day" ($2.7 million)

"Blade Runner: 2049" ($2.3 million)

"Thank You for Your Service" ($2.2 million)

"Only the Brave" ($1.9 million)

"Let There Be Light" ($1.7 million)