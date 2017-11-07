Tokyo's main stock index closes at quarter-century high

Tokyo's benchmark stock index closed at a quarter-century high on Tuesday, rising by 1.73 percent amid eased concerns over geopolitical risks and on expectations for sound corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 gained 389.25 points to close at 22,937.60, the highest level since January 1992.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.15 percent, or 20.63 points, to 1,813.29.

"Foreign investors are seen actively buying on expectations for brisk corporate earnings," Hiroaki Hiwata, strategist at Toyo Securities, told AFP.

"Investor sentiment has been supported by political stability in Japan after a general election" last month that resulted in a comfortable victory for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he added.

Analysts also pointed to some relief from the fact that there has not yet been any significant news to upset the market during US President Donald Trump's tour in Asia amid lingering tension over North Korea.