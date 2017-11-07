Slim chance of beating All Blacks, says France's Huget

France wing Yoann Huget on Tuesday rated his side's chances of upsetting the world champion All Blacks at just "10 percent" ahead of Saturday's showdown in Paris.

New Zealand kicked off their tour of Europe with a 31-22 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham last weekend, while France are playing their first Test since a 3-0 whitewash in South Africa in June.

"You have to be realistic, we're playing the best team in the world. And looking at our results, most of the world sees us losing this match," Huget told reporters at French rugby's national training centre.

"We'll try to give our best to hang with them and make their task as difficult as possible."

France have won just three of eight matches this year and last defeated the All Blacks in 2009. After Saturday's match Guy Noves's team host South Africa on November 18 and then face Japan a week later.

"We know very well where we stand. We're trying to get going again after a difficult tour in South Africa," said Toulouse's Huget, adding there would be "no pressure" on France this weekend.

"Everyone is saying 'good luck' to us. It's never a good sign."