Olympiakos owner to stand trial for corruption: reports

Greek media reported Tuesday that Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis is among 28 people who are to be brought to trial for corruption in Greek football.

The Athens News Agency, quoting reliable sources, said the Athens Court of Appeals will officially announce a referral order on Wednesday, ending an ongoing investigation into match-fixing in top Greek leagues.

"We are serious and will only give our position when we have something official. One thing is certain is that Marinakis will continue to help Olympiakos grow against the dreams of those who set up and executed plans and schemes against him and against the biggest team on earth," Olympiakos communications director Kostas Karapapas wrote on his Facebook page.

Marinakis, former Greek football federation president Giorgos Sarris, and an ex-legal advisor have been accused of forming a criminal organisation and manipulating results of matches, according to the media.

Others facing various charges include former federation members, ex-referees, the owners of Super League clubs Levadiakos and Atromitos, as well as former coaches and players.